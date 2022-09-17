Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Indiana field hockey looks to continue win streak against No. 5 Iowa, Longwood

Published on Saturday, 17 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9
View Comments

By Charlie Huiras


Then-freshman forward Hailey Couch keeps the ball away from Michigan State back Baily Higgins on Oct. 5, 2018, at the IU Field Hockey Complex. Indiana is set to face Big Ten opponent Iowa on the road Friday before coming home to face Longwood University on Sunday. IDS file photo and Anna Tiplick

This weekend, Indiana field hockey will look to extend its five-game win streak against its first Big Ten opponent on the road. The weekend doubleheader begins against No. 5 Iowa at 5 p.m. Friday in Iowa City, Iowa before the team travels home to face Longwood University at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.