By Kaitlyn Schmidt





First-year midfielder Grace Poutebaum (16) clashes sticks as she goes for the ball. UNC beat Duke 4-1 away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Photo by Gillian Faski | The Daily Tar Heel



Suffocating corners and shot opportunities, the No. 2 UNC field hockey team (7-0, 1-0 ACC) posted its fourth straight shutout win, beating No. 4 Louisville (6-1, 0-1 ACC) 3-0.