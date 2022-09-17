Sjoerd Marijne, who was the coach of the men’s team before leading the women’s side to a historic fourth-place finish at the Olympics last year, has made this claim in his soon-to-be-released book titled 'Will Power'.



by Mihir Vasavda





Sjoerd Marijne with Manpreet Singh. (File Photo)



About four years ago, when Sjoerd Marijne, then coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, picked a teenage player to represent India at the Commonwealth Games, he was convinced a new star had been discovered. However, when the player flopped in Gold Coast, Marijne was “deeply mystified”. At first, he thought it was because of the pressure of playing in a major tournament. But later, he says, he got to know that captain Manpreet Singh had allegedly told the player “to stop playing so well”.



