Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey captain Manpreet Singh told teammate not to play well in order to get friend into squad

Published on Saturday, 17 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
View Comments

Sjoerd Marijne, who was the coach of the men’s team before leading the women’s side to a historic fourth-place finish at the Olympics last year, has made this claim in his soon-to-be-released book titled 'Will Power'.

by Mihir Vasavda


Sjoerd Marijne with Manpreet Singh. (File Photo)

About four years ago, when Sjoerd Marijne, then coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, picked a teenage player to represent India at the Commonwealth Games, he was convinced a new star had been discovered. However, when the player flopped in Gold Coast, Marijne was “deeply mystified”. At first, he thought it was because of the pressure of playing in a major tournament. But later, he says, he got to know that captain Manpreet Singh had allegedly told the player “to stop playing so well”.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.