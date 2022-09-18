Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian hockey teams to take Sjoerd Marijne to court for allegations against Manpreet Singh

Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
In Sjoerd Marijne's upcoming book 'Will Power - The Inside Story of the Incredible Turnaround in Indian Women's Hockey', Marijne wrote that senior pro Manpreet asked a player 'to stop playing well'


Sjoerd Marijne in a file photo. Hockey India

Bengaluru: The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are set to take former coach Sjoerd Marijne and publishing house HarperColllins India to the court following the Dutchman’s accusation that Manpreet Singh asked a young player to underperform during the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

