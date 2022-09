Mumtaz Khan has been nominated for the 2021-22 FIH Rising Star of the Year.





Mumtaz Khan was the top scorer at the 2022 FIH Junior World Cup, where she scored 8 goals. (FIH)



One of the brightest prospects in Indian Women's Hockey currently, Mumtaz Khan is among the players who has been nominated for the FIH Star Awards 2021-22. Mumtaz Khan has been nominated for the FIH Rising Star of the Year (Women) at the FIH Hockey Star Awards 2021-22.