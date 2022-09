by Helge Schütz





Kieron Christ of Windhoek Gymnasium (left) and Petri Bruwer of WAP in action during the boys u19 final which WAP won after a penalty showdown. Photo: Helge Schütz



WINDHOEK Afrikaanse Privaat Skool and Windhoek High School were crowned the Namibian schools hockey champions after winning the boys and girls finals on Saturday evening.