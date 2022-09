Julia Nguyen





Tigers celebrate their goal over Delaware. Princeton Field Hockey/FaceBook



This past Friday, the No. 8 Princeton field hockey team (3–3, 0–0 Ivy) hosted the Delaware Blue Hens (1–7, 0–1 Colonial Athletic) and won, 3–1. With the support of Princeton fans, including the women’s lacrosse and basketball teams who filled the bleachers of Bedford Field, the Tigers powered through a scoreless first half to ultimately take the win.