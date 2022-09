Zach Mendenhall





JMU field hockey celebrates a goal in season-opening win versus Richmond on Aug. 25. The ranked Dukes just defeated another in-state opponent, this time No. 12 Liberty, on Sunday to move to 5-3. Savannah Reger | The Breeze



After scoring 21 goals in their last two games, the No. 12 Liberty Flames’ two-game win streak got cut short by JMU, 3-2. The sides are now even in their six meetings.