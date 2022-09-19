



The Indian women hockey team’s splendid fourth-place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics brought one thing to the fore – women’s hockey in India is poised for bigger things ahead. And much of the credit for the women team’s resurgence was attributed to Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne, who was first given the charge of the national women’s team in September 2017 before being temporarily handed charge of the national men’s team in late 2017 before being given the reins of the women’s team in 2018 (after a pretty disappointing run with the men’s team). Marijne’s credentials are impressive – he has played for The Netherlands, led the Dutch U-21 women’s side to a World Cup title as well as the Dutch senior women’s side to a gold at the 2015 Hockey World League Semifinals.



