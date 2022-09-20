Capitalizing on corners and controlling possession in the second half of the game allowed the Cavaliers to come back from a two-goal deficit, defeating the Hawks 3-2.



By Shelby Harris





The Cavaliers celebrate the game-winning goal. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 9 Virginia field hockey hosted No. 13 Saint Joseph’s Sunday in Charlottesville. Facing the Hawks (4-3, 1-0 A10) for the first time since 2012, the Cavaliers (4-3, 0-1 ACC) played a disappointing first half, but were able to rally and score three goals in the second half for an exciting 3-2 comeback win.



