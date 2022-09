CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The 15th-ranked Harvard field hockey team (3-2) will take on cross-town rival Northeastern (1-5) tomorrow night at Dedham Field. The Crimson has won two games in a row, with late game heroics in wins against No. 23 American (W, 3-2) and most recently last Friday night in a 1-0 (2OT) win over Monmouth.