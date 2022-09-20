Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India Elections: Dilip Tirkey Will Be Up Against Uttar Pradesh’s Rakesh Katyal & Jharkhand’s Bhola Nath Singh for President’s Post

Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
An intriguing tussle could be on the cards for the upcoming Hockey India elections to be held at New Delhi on October 1. Three-time Olympian and former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey is widely considered as the favourite for Hockey India President’s post. The 44-year-old player-turned-politician and administrator, who is the country’s most capped player (412 international caps), is believed to have garnered support from a large chunk of state associations such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan.

