Navneet, who was an important member of the Indian attack at the quadrennial sporting event, spoke about the team's future ambitions and how she sees herself playing a bigger role in the squad moving forward.





India hockey player Navneet Kaur. Image: Hockey India



Bengaluru: Indian women’s hockey team forward Navneet Kaur on Monday admitted that her side lacked in finishing in the World Cup and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and that is one area that needs improvement in future tournaments.



