Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

We lacked in finishing during CWG: Indian women's hockey team forward Navneet Kaur

Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
View Comments

Navneet, who was an important member of the Indian attack at the quadrennial sporting event, spoke about the team's future ambitions and how she sees herself playing a bigger role in the squad moving forward.


India hockey player Navneet Kaur. Image: Hockey India

Bengaluru: Indian women’s hockey team forward Navneet Kaur on Monday admitted that her side lacked in finishing in the World Cup and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and that is one area that needs improvement in future tournaments.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.