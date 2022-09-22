India finished a disappointing ninth in this year's FIH Women's World Cup in July but bagged their first medal at Commonwealth Games in 16 years by winning a bronze in Birmingham.





File photo of Sushila Chanu. Hockey India



Bengaluru: Introspection already done, senior Indian women’s hockey team midfielder Sushila Chanu on Wednesday said the need of the hour is to start with a fresh perspective and work on the grey areas that came to light in their last two tournaments.



