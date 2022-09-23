A combination of work commitments and load shedding means for the time being the news takes the format of the Archives today



England Hockey and Hockey Wales mark next step in 2026 World Cup bid at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



29 England and Wales players visit the iconic stadium and host of Finals Weekend. Visit designed to galvanise support for Back The Bid campaign







England Hockey and Hockey Wales marked the next step of their Back The Bid campaign today for the Men’s World Cup in 2026, from Tottenham Hotspur’s iconic stadium where the Finals Weekend would be played.











Speedy Tigers to get 'super test' from Belgium



By Jugjet Singh





The national hockey team will face Belgium on Sept 27. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team will leave for Belgium on Friday to get a super lesson from the World No 2, regarded as one of the best teams in the world.











Forward Lalit Upadhyay wants to capitalise on home advantage to end medal drought



Lalit Upadhyay believes that the team has developed significantly after the loss at the last Hockey World Cup and they are a serious contender for next year's event.





Lalit Upadhyay made his debut in 2014 and has played 133 games for India. Hockey India



Bengaluru: Senior men’s hockey team forward Lalit Upadhyay wants to take advantage of the home conditions to end India’s 48-year World Cup medal drought when the country hosts the game’s showpiece event next year.











Renovation continues on Paris 2024 hockey venue used at Olympics century ago



By Patrick Burke





The Yves du Manoir Stadium is set to hold 15,000 spectators for hockey matches at the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Paris 2024



Renovation is progressing on the Yves du Manoir Stadium, which is due to host hockey matches at the Paris 2024 Olympics.











Indian Hockey Community in Australia Gears Up to Conduct 1st Melbourne Hockey Cup







The Indian hockey community in Australia is leaving no stone unturned to conduct the 1st Melbourne Hockey Cup at Melbourne Sports Centre Parkville from September 23 to 25. According to the organising committee members Gurdeep Singh and Manpreet Singh, as many as 12 teams will battle it out in the three-day tournament. Four teams are clubbed in four groups with the top team from each group making it to the semifinal. Melbourne Sikh United (MSU) Warriors, Sydney Lions Green, and Wallopers are placed in Pool A, while Latrobe Valley, Auckland Indians, and Aussie Punjabi are pitted in Pool B. Adelaide Sikhs, Sydney Lions Red, and MSU Strikers are placed in Pool C, while Craigieburn Falcon, Caroline Springs, and Evolve NZ are pitted in Pool D.











Brighton men on their EHL challenge and future plans for the club







Rod Gilmour from The Hockey Paper speaks to Brighton & Hove HC ahead of their season opener in the Men’s Division 1 South.











Why the return of the EHL is huge for University of Nottingham







As the England Hockey Leagues return this weekend, Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper hears from University of Nottingham with both student sides set to debut in the Premier Divisions.











Old Georgians strengthen ahead of England Hockey title defence





Old Georgians



Old Georgians have confirmed their new additions for the upcoming season as they set about defending their English title, starting with an away trip to newbies University of Nottingham on Sunday.











Hockey Feast Anticipated at R2MI Kreeda-OTOD 3rd Seniors Hockey Carnival at New Delhi







After the howling success of the Mumbai and Bengaluru editions, One Team One Dream (OTOD) is putting their best foot forward to accelerate the ‘fun & frolic’ quotient in the 3rd R2MI Kreeda Seniors Hockey Carnival that will be held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. One Team One Dream has dedicated the 3rd edition of the Seniors Hockey Carnival to the 75th year of Independence joining the nation to celebrate the ’75th Azadi ka Mahotsav’.











Dilip Tirkey More Competent to Drive Indian Hockey Forward, Says UP Hockey President Rakesh Katyal After Withdrawing Candidature



The upcoming Hockey India elections is unlikely to witness a high dose of ‘competitive excitement’ for the President Post as three-time Olympian and former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey has emerged as the runaway favourite after Uttar Pradesh Hockey President Rakesh Katyal officially withdrew his candidature for the President Post. The withdrawal of Rakesh Katyal, who is serving as Uttar Pradesh Hockey President for the third consecutive term means that the elections for President Post has been reduced to a two-cornered contest with Hockey Jharkhand President Bhola Nath Singh in the fray. “I have taken a call to withdraw my candidature for Hockey India President Post because I feel that Dilip Tirkey is far more competent and being former Olympian and Indian captain he is the best person to take Indian hockey forward, says Rakesh Katyal in a chat with Hockey Passion.











Insyirah's message powers up Selangor to hockey final



By Jugjet Singh





Nur Insyirah Effarizal at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. -NSTP/JUGJET SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Junior World Cup player Nur Insyirah Effarizal had a simple message for her team-mates, and Selangor women went on to defeat Federal Territories 3-1 in the women's semi-finals of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) hockey competition today.











Beaulieu hockey team dedicate successful season to late coach



The Beaulieu Hockey Academy premier men’s side beat Wanderers to win the Southern Gauteng Hockey Association outdoor league final 4–0.



Khomotso Makgabutlane





The Beaulieu Hockey Academy premier men’s side beat Wanderers Hockey Club in the final of the Southern Gauteng Hockey Association outdoor league.



Beaulieu Hockey Academy’s first men’s team added the Southern Gauteng Hockey Association title to their trophy cabinet.











Weekend College Games: September 22 - 28



By Paige Powell, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern



Each week, USA Field Hockey' highlights some college games in Division I, II and III.











No. 2 Field Hockey Hosts Wake Forest Friday







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Since last playing at home on Sept. 4, the UNC field hockey team has traveled cross-cross country, opened Atlantic Coast Conference play, and held onto a No. 2 national ranking.











Field Hockey Opens B1G Road Play at No. 6 Penn State, No. 3 Maryland







EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State field hockey (4-2, 0-1 B1G) travels to the East Coast for its first conference road matchups of the season this weekend, visiting a pair of top-10 nationally ranked opponents on Friday and Sunday.











JMU field hockey built on fruitful connections spanning decades



Zach Mendenhall & Will Moran





JMU field hockey celebrates its one and only goal in a win vs. William & Mary on Sept. 18. The Dukes assisted 17 goals in their five wins but none in their three losses. Savannah Reger | The Breeze



During a team bike ride at Reddish Knob in 1994, the JMU field hockey team encountered a problem. A beehive chased the team, sending players in all directions. Quickly, the Dukes had to protect one another, JMU field hockey coach Christy Morgan said, who was then in her third year at the helm of JMU.











USA Field Hockey Brings New Staff Members on Board







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to welcome four new, full-time staff members on board. Sean Rapaport is the Head of Umpiring, Brian Tyson is the Umpire Services Coordinator, Emily Hewitt the Director of Membership, Governance and Safe Sport, and Ginger Wheeler the Commercial Partnership and Marketing Manager.



