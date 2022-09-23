Zach Mendenhall & Will Moran





JMU field hockey celebrates its one and only goal in a win vs. William & Mary on Sept. 18. The Dukes assisted 17 goals in their five wins but none in their three losses. Savannah Reger | The Breeze



During a team bike ride at Reddish Knob in 1994, the JMU field hockey team encountered a problem. A beehive chased the team, sending players in all directions. Quickly, the Dukes had to protect one another, JMU field hockey coach Christy Morgan said, who was then in her third year at the helm of JMU.



