By Jugjet Singh





Nur Insyirah Effarizal at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. -NSTP/JUGJET SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Junior World Cup player Nur Insyirah Effarizal had a simple message for her team-mates, and Selangor women went on to defeat Federal Territories 3-1 in the women's semi-finals of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) hockey competition today.