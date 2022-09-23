Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Dilip Tirkey More Competent to Drive Indian Hockey Forward, Says UP Hockey President Rakesh Katyal After Withdrawing Candidature

Published on Friday, 23 September 2022
The upcoming Hockey India elections is unlikely to witness a high dose of ‘competitive excitement’ for the President Post as three-time Olympian and former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey has emerged as the runaway favourite after Uttar Pradesh Hockey President Rakesh Katyal officially withdrew his candidature for the President Post. The withdrawal of Rakesh Katyal, who is serving as Uttar Pradesh Hockey President for the third consecutive term means that the elections for President Post has been reduced to a two-cornered contest with Hockey Jharkhand President Bhola Nath Singh in the fray. “I have taken a call to withdraw my candidature for Hockey India President Post because I feel that Dilip Tirkey is far more competent and being former Olympian and Indian captain he is the best person to take Indian hockey forward, says Rakesh Katyal in a chat with Hockey Passion.

