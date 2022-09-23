Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Feast Anticipated at R2MI Kreeda-OTOD 3rd Seniors Hockey Carnival at New Delhi

Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 12:15 | Hits: 6
After the howling success of the Mumbai and Bengaluru editions, One Team One Dream (OTOD) is putting their best foot forward to accelerate the ‘fun & frolic’ quotient in the 3rd R2MI Kreeda Seniors Hockey Carnival that will be held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. One Team One Dream has dedicated the 3rd edition of the Seniors Hockey Carnival to the 75th year of Independence joining the nation to celebrate the ’75th Azadi ka Mahotsav’.

