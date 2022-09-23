Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Hockey Community in Australia Gears Up to Conduct 1st Melbourne Hockey Cup

Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 12:15 | Hits: 6
The Indian hockey community in Australia is leaving no stone unturned to conduct the 1st Melbourne Hockey Cup at Melbourne Sports Centre Parkville from September 23 to 25. According to the organising committee members Gurdeep Singh and Manpreet Singh, as many as 12 teams will battle it out in the three-day tournament. Four teams are clubbed in four groups with the top team from each group making it to the semifinal. Melbourne Sikh United (MSU) Warriors, Sydney Lions Green, and Wallopers are placed in Pool A, while Latrobe Valley, Auckland Indians, and Aussie Punjabi are pitted in Pool B. Adelaide Sikhs, Sydney Lions Red, and MSU Strikers are placed in Pool C, while Craigieburn Falcon, Caroline Springs, and Evolve NZ are pitted in Pool D.

