Forward Lalit Upadhyay wants to capitalise on home advantage to end medal drought

Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 12:15 | Hits: 6
Lalit Upadhyay believes that the team has developed significantly after the loss at the last Hockey World Cup and they are a serious contender for next year's event.


Lalit Upadhyay made his debut in 2014 and has played 133 games for India. Hockey India

Bengaluru: Senior men’s hockey team forward Lalit Upadhyay wants to take advantage of the home conditions to end India’s 48-year World Cup medal drought when the country hosts the game’s showpiece event next year.

