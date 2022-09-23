Lalit Upadhyay believes that the team has developed significantly after the loss at the last Hockey World Cup and they are a serious contender for next year's event.





Lalit Upadhyay made his debut in 2014 and has played 133 games for India. Hockey India



Bengaluru: Senior men’s hockey team forward Lalit Upadhyay wants to take advantage of the home conditions to end India’s 48-year World Cup medal drought when the country hosts the game’s showpiece event next year.



