Forward Lalit Upadhyay wants to capitalise on home advantage to end medal drought
Lalit Upadhyay believes that the team has developed significantly after the loss at the last Hockey World Cup and they are a serious contender for next year's event.
Lalit Upadhyay made his debut in 2014 and has played 133 games for India. Hockey India
Bengaluru: Senior men’s hockey team forward Lalit Upadhyay wants to take advantage of the home conditions to end India’s 48-year World Cup medal drought when the country hosts the game’s showpiece event next year.