Pahang win two hockey gold in Malaysia Games



By Jugjet Singh





Pahang men and women hockey squad celebrate after winning gold in respective categories at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang dethroned Selangor 2-1 in the women's hockey final of the Malaysia Games at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.











Körper goal to get yellow and black party buzzing in Hamburg







Michael Körper is hopeful his goals will help light up a yellow and black party as the EHL Men’s KO16 comes to his Harvestehuder THC home in Hamburg next week.











Men's England Hockey League Week 1 2022 Preview







The Men’s Hockey League returns this weekend, and we’ve got a full preview of all the action across the country; provided by Jade Bloomfield of Hockey World News.











Vitality Women's Hockey League Week 1 2022 Preview







The Vitality Women’s Hockey League returns this weekend, and we’ve got a full preview of all the action across the country; provided by Jade Bloomfield of Hockey World News.











Double header weekend coming up in the Premiership



What an omen Watsonians and Western Wildcats sent out to their chasing packs on the opening day of this season`s Scottish Premiership – eleven and seven goals respectively against Uddingston`s women and men. It would appear that both sides will not be giving up their titles easily – but there`s a long road yet to travel.











Lakers banking on history as Strathmore come calling



By Washington Onyango





Ashley Akinyi of Lakers Hockey Club (centre) in action against Rachel Wangui (left) and Harriet Atieno of USIU-A during a past KHU Women's Premier League match in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]



Lakers Hockey Club will be hoping to register their second win of the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League season when they host leaders Strathmore University Scorpions tomorrow at Simba Club in Kisumu.











No. 5 Iowa hands No. 1 Northwestern first loss of season in field hockey



EVANSTON, Ill. – Junior Alex Wesneski scored two first-half goals to lead the fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team to a 2-0 shutout victory over top-ranked Northwestern on Friday afternoon at Lakeside Field.











No. 2 UNC earns fifth straight shutout with 2-0 win over No. 15 Wake Forest



By Lindsey Ware





UNC first-year forward Ashley Sessa (3) protects the ball during the Tar Heels' 1-0 victory against Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Dylan Thiessen | The Daily Tar Heel



Undefeated No. 2 North Carolina field hockey secured its second conference win and fifth consecutive shutout on Friday, defeating No. 15 Wake Forest 2-0.











Overflow Crowd Cheers Field Hockey To 2-0 Win



CHAPEL HILL, N.C – Behind two second-half goals by senior Erin Matson, the second-ranked North Carolina field hockey team beat No. 15 Wake Forest 2-0 Friday afternoon to improve to 8-0 on the season and 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference action. Playing at Karen Shelton Stadium in front of an overflow crowd of more than 1,100, the Tar Heels earned their fifth-consecutive shutout, the longest streak without allowing a goal since the 2011 season.











Leah Crouse’s goal lifts No. 3 Maryland field hockey past No. 8 Michigan in overtime, 1-0



Taylor Lyons





Sophie Klautz runs during Maryland field hockey's 1-0 win over Michigan on Sept. 23, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback)



Penalty corners were easy to come by for Maryland field hockey all game long. Despite that, the Terps were unsuccessful on all seven of their attempts in regulation as Maryland and Michigan needed overtime to decide the Terps’ home conference opener.











No. 14 Field Hockey Defeats Columbia in Ivy League Opener, 3-1







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Sophomore Emily Guckian tallied a goal and an assist, first-years Bronte-May Brough and Kate Oliver each scored a goal, and No. 14 Harvard University field hockey topped Columbia University, 3-1, in its Ivy League opener on Friday afternoon at Berylson Field.











No. 19 Field Hockey Downs No. 23 Ohio State, 2-0



The Scarlet Knights have now won six of their past seven games, improving to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten.







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 19 Rutgers field hockey had a dominant team performance, earning a 2-0 win over No. 23 Ohio State on Friday afternoon at Bauer Field. The Scarlet Knights have now won six of their past seven games, improving to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten.











Stegen Sisters Score Three Goals to Lead Field Hockey to a 7-1 Win Over CMU







BOONE, NC – App State field hockey snagged its first conference win of the season on Friday, defeating CMU 7-1.











Field Hockey Falls In MAC Game At Appalachian State







BOONE, N.C. -- The Central Michigan field hockey team fell on Friday, 7-1, to Appalachian State in a Mid-American Conference matchup at Appalachian State's Adcock Field.











Field Hockey Rolls Past Saint Francis, 9-2







HARRISONBURG, Va. - Seven Dukes scored as James Madison trounced Saint Francis, 9-2, Friday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex.











Penn State field hockey wins 2nd Big Ten matchup in shutout fashion over Michigan State



Kailee Warner





Defender Anna Simon (17) explains the next play to forward Sophia Mannino (42) after the team receives a penalty enabling Michigan to advance on the goal during the Penn State women's field hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team. Regan Gross



Penn State added another Big Ten win to its record in shut-out fashion against Michigan State on Friday.











Barrage of penalty corners helps push Miami Ohio past Bellarmine field hockey







LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine field hockey went step-for-step early with Miami Ohio on Friday afternoon, but the defending MAC champion Redhawks pulled away for a 3-1 conference victory.











Job Opportunity: Head Coach Women’s National Team







Working in collaboration with a variety of partners, Field Hockey Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada. Among its responsibilities, Field Hockey Canada selects, prepares and promotes Canada’s teams for international competitions including FIH World Cup Qualifiers, Continental Championships, World Championships, and major multi-sport games (e.g. Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games).











Dilip Tirkey, one of India’s hockey greats, gets charge of the game



Dilip served as the chairman of the Odisha Hockey Promotion Council before continuing with administration through a new body, Hockey Association of Odisha.



Y. B. Sarangi





Dileep Tirkey submitting his nomination papers for the post of Hockey India president on September 18, 2022, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Twitter Dileep Tirkey



It’s a pleasant coincidence that in cricket and hockey, the two most important sports in the country, two Indian captains have assumed responsibility as presidents of their respective national federations.











Hockey India Elections: Dilip Tirkey becomes new HI President



Arjuna Awardee and former captain of Hockey Indian team, Dilip Tirkey is elected as the new president of Hockey India







Dilip Tirkey, a former captain of the Indian men's hockey team who competed in 412 international matches between 1995 and 2010, was chosen as the next head of Hockey India (HI) without any opposition.











Dilip Tirkey Hopefully Would Drive Greater Accountability and Transparency as Hockey India President







Odisha's efforts for hockey have reflected in people supporting me, says new Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey



Jaspreet Sahni





Dilip Tirkey. (Twitter Photo)



NEW DELHI: Following the change of trend in the country's football administration, Indian hockey too has got its first player-president, with former national captain Dilip Tirkey being elected unopposed to the post of Hockey India (HI) president.











Bhola Nath Singh leaps across wrestling pit to Hockey India as secretary-general



Bhola Nath Singh notably served as Wrestling Federation of India vice president, and Jharkhand hockey and wrestling bodies' president, before being unanimously elected as the new secretary general of the Hockey India on Friday.



Sandeep Nakai





Bhola Nath Singh was unanimously elected as the secretary general of Hockey India on Friday. Twitter/Bhola Nath Singh



Wrestling coach Bhola Nath Singh has completed an enigmatic journey from Jharkhand’s grappling sandpits to take charge of Hockey India (HI) as its secretary-general.











Airline charges extra for hockey stick from Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh



Indian hockey goalkeeper and former captain, PR Sreejesh, was charged INR. 1500/- extra to carry his 41-inch hockey stick by an airline on Friday.





PR Sreejesh in action during training



Indian hockey goalkeeper and former captain, PR Sreejesh, was charged INR. 1500/- extra to carry his 41-inch hockey stick by an airline at the Bengaluru airport on Friday.



