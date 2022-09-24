Bhola Nath Singh notably served as Wrestling Federation of India vice president, and Jharkhand hockey and wrestling bodies' president, before being unanimously elected as the new secretary general of the Hockey India on Friday.



Sandeep Nakai





Twitter/Bhola Nath Singh



Wrestling coach Bhola Nath Singh has completed an enigmatic journey from Jharkhand’s grappling sandpits to take charge of Hockey India (HI) as its secretary-general.



