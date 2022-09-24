Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Bhola Nath Singh leaps across wrestling pit to Hockey India as secretary-general

Published on Saturday, 24 September 2022 12:00 | Hits: 6
Bhola Nath Singh notably served as Wrestling Federation of India vice president, and Jharkhand hockey and wrestling bodies' president, before being unanimously elected as the new secretary general of the Hockey India on Friday.

Sandeep Nakai


Bhola Nath Singh was unanimously elected as the secretary general of Hockey India on Friday. Twitter/Bhola Nath Singh

Wrestling coach Bhola Nath Singh has completed an enigmatic journey from Jharkhand’s grappling sandpits to take charge of Hockey India (HI) as its secretary-general.

