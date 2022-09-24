



The overwhelming presence of three-time Olympian and former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey in the Hockey India electoral fray was perhaps felt all around. The fact that two other candidates for Hockey India President Post – Bhola Nath Singh, the Hockey Jharkhand President and UP Hockey President Rakesh Katyal opted out of the race did not come as a surprise. Even if both Bhola Nath Singh and Rakesh Katyal had contested against India’s 2004 Athens Olympics captain, there would have struggled to give him a run for his money not because they were not good enough but because the suave Odisha strongman has much better credentials to drive Indian hockey forward. Of course, it is heartening to note that both these gentlemen choose to move aside in the larger interest of Indian hockey and not be a hindrance in any manner.



