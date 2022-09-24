Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Dilip Tirkey, one of India’s hockey greats, gets charge of the game

Dilip served as the chairman of the Odisha Hockey Promotion Council before continuing with administration through a new body, Hockey Association of Odisha.

Y. B. Sarangi


Dileep Tirkey submitting his nomination papers for the post of Hockey India president on September 18, 2022, in New Delhi.  | Photo Credit: Twitter Dileep Tirkey

It’s a pleasant coincidence that in cricket and hockey, the two most important sports in the country, two Indian captains have assumed responsibility as presidents of their respective national federations.

