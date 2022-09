The Scarlet Knights have now won six of their past seven games, improving to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten.







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 19 Rutgers field hockey had a dominant team performance, earning a 2-0 win over No. 23 Ohio State on Friday afternoon at Bauer Field. The Scarlet Knights have now won six of their past seven games, improving to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten.