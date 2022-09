CHAPEL HILL, N.C – Behind two second-half goals by senior Erin Matson, the second-ranked North Carolina field hockey team beat No. 15 Wake Forest 2-0 Friday afternoon to improve to 8-0 on the season and 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference action. Playing at Karen Shelton Stadium in front of an overflow crowd of more than 1,100, the Tar Heels earned their fifth-consecutive shutout, the longest streak without allowing a goal since the 2011 season.