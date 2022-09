By Washington Onyango





Ashley Akinyi of Lakers Hockey Club (centre) in action against Rachel Wangui (left) and Harriet Atieno of USIU-A during a past KHU Women's Premier League match in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]



Lakers Hockey Club will be hoping to register their second win of the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League season when they host leaders Strathmore University Scorpions tomorrow at Simba Club in Kisumu.