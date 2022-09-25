



Jharkhand’s contribution to Indian hockey perhaps hasn’t quite hogged the desired limelight. But one pocket – Simdega promises to be the next big hockey hub – it has produced the likes of Michael Kindo (1972 Munich Olympics bronze medallist and a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team), Sylvanus Dung Dung (member of the gold-winning 1980 Moscow Olympics, Sumrai Tete (former skipper and member of the 2002 gold-winning Commonwealth Games team), Bimal Lakra (member of the 2002 silver-winning Asian Games team), his younger sister and former Indian captain Asunta Lakra, and Salima Tete (member of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics women team that finished fourth).



