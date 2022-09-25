



The prestigious Beighton Cup – the world’s oldest hockey tournament – will be revived after a hiatus of three years and would be held at the SAI Sports Complex in Kolkata from December 11-18. The tournament could not be held in 2020 owing to Covid-19 as well as in 2021 owing to date issues. Hockey Bengal – the organisers of the coveted domestic hockey tournament has kickstarted preparations and would be soon zeroing in on the participating teams.



