Prestigious Beighton Cup Revived After Three Years, 124th Edition Will Be Held From December 11-18

Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0
The prestigious Beighton Cup – the world’s oldest hockey tournament – will be revived after a hiatus of three years and would be held at the SAI Sports Complex in Kolkata from December 11-18. The tournament could not be held in 2020 owing to Covid-19 as well as in 2021 owing to date issues. Hockey Bengal – the organisers of the coveted domestic hockey tournament has kickstarted preparations and would be soon zeroing in on the participating teams.

