By Washington Onyango





Strathmore University forward Grace Bwire (right) in action against Lakers during a KHU Premier League match in Kisumu.[Washington Onyango,Standard]



Strathmore University Scorpions stretched their lead at the top of the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League after they narrowly edged out Lakers Hockey Club 1-0 in a match played at Simba Club in Kisumu on Sunday.