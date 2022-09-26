



Western Wildcats continue their relentless quest to retain their men’s Premiership title and they were seven goals victors at newly promoted ESM. There was only one winner when Rob Harwood and Adam Mackenzie gave the Auchenhowie side a two goal lead. Then up stepped Andy McConnell to score a straight hat-trick, the first from the spot, the second at a penalty corner and the third from open play. The scoring continued with further strikes from Cameron Moran and Jack Mackenzie.



