Imad has been part of the Pakistan team since 2013, appearing in 145 international matches while Mubashir has been a regular Pakistan player since 2017, playing over 60 games



Karachi: Just few days after the Pakistan Hockey Federation cleared outstanding dues of the national team players, two seniors – Immad Shakeel Butt and Mubashir Ali – have announced they are retiring to focus on earning through other avenues.