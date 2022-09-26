Dilip Tirkey on Sunday said one of his priorities will be to promote hockey at the grassroots level by setting up more artificial turfs in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu





Dilip Tirkey in a file photo. Twitter/Dilip Tirkey



Gandhinagar: Newly-elected Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Sunday said one of his priorities will be to promote hockey at the grassroots level by setting up more artificial turfs in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.



