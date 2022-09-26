Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

President Dilip Tirkey wants to promote hockey in states like Punjab, UP, Tamil Nadu

Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
Dilip Tirkey on Sunday said one of his priorities will be to promote hockey at the grassroots level by setting up more artificial turfs in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu


Dilip Tirkey in a file photo. Twitter/Dilip Tirkey

Gandhinagar: Newly-elected Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Sunday said one of his priorities will be to promote hockey at the grassroots level by setting up more artificial turfs in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

