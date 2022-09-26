President Dilip Tirkey wants to promote hockey in states like Punjab, UP, Tamil Nadu
Dilip Tirkey on Sunday said one of his priorities will be to promote hockey at the grassroots level by setting up more artificial turfs in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dilip Tirkey in a file photo. Twitter/Dilip Tirkey
Gandhinagar: Newly-elected Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Sunday said one of his priorities will be to promote hockey at the grassroots level by setting up more artificial turfs in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.