Evelyn Walsh





Princeton played their third overtime battle in just eight days. Courtesy of Shelley M. Szwast at GoPrincetonTigers.com.



The Princeton Tigers (5–4, 1–0 Ivy) lost their fourth game of the season to the Lafayette Leopards (3–7 overall, 0–2 Patriot) last Sunday, Sept. 25 at their home Bedford field. The huge upset ended in overtime for the third time this season for the Tigers.