The Cavaliers blanked the Orange for their second shutout victory of the season



By Alexa Mosley





The Cavaliers celebrate a goal in a convincing victory over a ranked conference foe. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 10 Virginia field hockey hosted No. 11 Syracuse at Turf Field in Charlottesville Friday evening. The Cavaliers (5-3, 1-1 ACC) shut out the Orange (7-2, 1-1 ACC) en route to a 3-0 victory.