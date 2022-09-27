



Beighton Cup is India’s oldest hockey tournament – instituted in 1895, this prestigious domestic hockey tourney was initially organized by the Indian Football Association, until the Bengal Hockey Association took over in 1905. Named after its donor late T D Beighton, Legal remembrance to the Government of West Bengal, this tournament was initially held on natural grass at the Mohan Bagan Ground in Kolkata before the championship was shifted to the Astroturf at the Sports Authority of India (SAI complex. The championship is now organised by Hockey Bengal.



