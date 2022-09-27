Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Belgium: Golden Sticks – Charlotte Englebert, a Golden Panther

Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 37
The 21-year-old Namuroise won the first Stick d’Or of her career this Sunday.

Laurent Toussaint



A true revelation of this last season on the Belgian and international scene, the 21-year-old Namur striker deservedly won the first Golden Stick of her career. A logical reward, and certainly not the last, for the one who has become one of the major pawns of the Red Panthers in just 37 selections. Named alongside Emilie Sinia and Stephanie Vanden Borre, who had also made a strong impression over the past 12 months, the Racing player has come out on top thanks to her impressive qualities but also to the impact it offers on the game during each of its outings, both in club and national team. During the World Cup last summer, in Terrassa and Amsterdam,

