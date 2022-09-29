Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

How to Follow: Masters World Cup [50+]

Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
Team Canada takes on the world in Cape Town



This week our Masters over 50 Men will take to the world stage at the 2022 Masters World Cup. This event is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from October 1-10th. Cape Town promises to be a fantastic host to this world level event, with the city hosting major level world events such as the Rugby, Cricket and Football World Cups in the past, as well as recently being selected to host the 2023 Netball World Cup. In 2010 Cape Town played host to the Grand Masters Hockey World Cup as well, showing why its not just a superb tourist city but also a world class hockey host.

