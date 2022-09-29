India will take on Spain in their World Cup opener at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela on January 13.





The match against Spain in the World Cup will be the Indian team’s first outing at the newly-built Rourkela stadium, touted to become the world’s largest hockey venue. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



India will be hosting Spain in the new season of FIH Pro League next month and captain Manpreet Singh wants to use the opportunity to get a better understanding of their rivals ahead of the 2023 men’s hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.



