Manpreet Singh: Pro League tie will give us better understanding of Spain ahead of World Cup

Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8
India will take on Spain in their World Cup opener at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela on January 13.


The match against Spain in the World Cup will be the Indian team’s first outing at the newly-built Rourkela stadium, touted to become the world’s largest hockey venue. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will be hosting Spain in the new season of FIH Pro League next month and captain Manpreet Singh wants to use the opportunity to get a better understanding of their rivals ahead of the 2023 men’s hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

