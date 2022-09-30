

BKSP put 12 past Narayanganj on the opening day of the Al Arafah Islami Bank 27th Youth Hockey Championship (Dhaka Zone) at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium yesterday. Bangladesh Hockey Federation president and Air Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan declared the championship open after the opening game in which Dhaka district thumped Shariatpur 13-0 at the same venue. A total of 57 teams, split into nine zones, are taking part in the tournament which returned to action after a five-year hiatus. Photo: Star



Amid massive enthusiasm among the players, the inaugural Hockey Champions Trophy (HCT) is gradually taking shape to roll onto the turf on October 28, and the logo of the franchise-based hockey league is set to be disclosed today.



