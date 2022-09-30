Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Nilakanta Sharma: Good starts crucial for India at Hockey World Cup

Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 10:00 | Hits: 16
Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma says a strong start in the matches that India plays is crucial to its chances of success at the men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023.


If he makes it to the squad for the mega-event, Nilakanta Sharma will become the first Manipuri to play in back-to-back World Cups at home | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement (Hockey India)

The Indian team will aim to stop opponents from scoring early goals as it heads into the men’s hockey World Cup next year, says midfielder Nilakanta Sharma.

