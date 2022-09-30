Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma says a strong start in the matches that India plays is crucial to its chances of success at the men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023.





If he makes it to the squad for the mega-event, Nilakanta Sharma will become the first Manipuri to play in back-to-back World Cups at home | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement (Hockey India)



