ODU Set To Take On Duke Tuesday, Oct. 4 At 2 PM







NORFOLK, VA. – The No. 12 Old Dominion Field Hockey Team defeated Villanova 4-0 on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. Aubrey Mytych scored two goals in the Monarchs win, making this her second straight game with multiple goals. Cam MacGillivray was strong in goal notching her second shutout of the year.