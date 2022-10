HANOVER, N.H. – The defense continues to shine in Britt Broady's first season at the helm of the Brown field hockey program with the Bears blanking Dartmouth 2-0 on Saturday morning at Chase Field. With the win, Brown improved to 7-2 on the year and 1-1 in Ivy League play with Dartmouth falling to 3-6 overall and 0-2 in league action.