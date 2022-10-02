Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

U.S. Masters Collects Three Wins on Opening Day of WMH World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa

Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - The U.S. Men's and Women's Masters Teams collected a combined three wins on the opening day of the 2022 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The O-50 Men defeated Singapore, O-55 Men Spirit of Masters topped Ireland and O-65 Women earned a win against Scotland. The O-55 Men fought in a high scoring match against Malaysia to finished tied while the O-45 Men fell to France and the O-60 Women dropped their opening contest to The Netherlands.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.