CAPE TOWN, South Africa - The U.S. Men's and Women's Masters Teams collected a combined three wins on the opening day of the 2022 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The O-50 Men defeated Singapore, O-55 Men Spirit of Masters topped Ireland and O-65 Women earned a win against Scotland. The O-55 Men fought in a high scoring match against Malaysia to finished tied while the O-45 Men fell to France and the O-60 Women dropped their opening contest to The Netherlands.



