Stout defense propels Bears to victory



By Peter Swope





“I have 100% confidence in the defense in front of me,” said goalkeeper Jodie Brine ’23 following her sixth career shutout, the ninth-most in the program’s history. Courtesy of Brown Athletics



The field hockey team (8-2, 1-1 Ivy League) defeated Wagner University (5-5, 1-0 NEC) 2-0 at home Sunday. With the shutout, the Bears have now held their opponents scoreless in three consecutive games. The victory over the Seahawks rounded out a strong weekend for Bruno, who also defeated conference rival Dartmouth (3-7, 0-2 Ivy) by a score of 2-0 Saturday.



