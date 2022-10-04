By Charlie Huiras





Then-freshman forward Kayla Kiwak runs with the ball during a match against Bellarmine University on Sept. 6, 2021, at the IU Field Hockey Complex. The Hoosiers lost in their game against Penn State on Oct. 2, 2022. IDS file photo and Ethan Levy



Indiana field hockey battled over the weekend against two ranked opponents to open Big Ten play at home, going 1-1 to notch its first ranked and conference win of the season. Indiana came into the weekend with a 7-4 record and was winless in Big Ten games, but the team beat No. 21 Rutgers 2-0 on Friday to open the weekend slate before losing to No. 6 Penn State 4-0 on Saturday.



