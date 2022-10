Evelyn Walsh





Princeton field hockey huddles up during their game against UConn. Courtesy of goprincetontigers.com.



The Princeton Tigers (7–4 overall, 2–0 Ivy League) finished their weekend in Connecticut with a huge 4–2 victory over the UConn Huskies (7–3, 2–1 Big East). The Tigers were aggressive from the start, and Princeton defense continued to impress, with the Huskies not scoring until the final six minutes of the game.