Rani Rampal hat-trick guides Haryana to victory; Maharashtra men thrash Gujarat

Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15
In other results in the women’s tournament, Gujarat lost 0-20 to Uttar Pradesh while Jharkhand and Karnataka played a 3-3 draw.

M. R. Praveen Chandran


Rani Rampal’s hattrick and Sharmila Devi’s goals were enough to hand Haryana a 4-0 win over Odisha. | Photo Credit: PTI

Captain Rani Rampal’s hat-trick powered Haryana to its second straight win in women’s hockey event of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand stadium here on Monday.

