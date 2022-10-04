In other results in the women’s tournament, Gujarat lost 0-20 to Uttar Pradesh while Jharkhand and Karnataka played a 3-3 draw.



M. R. Praveen Chandran





Rani Rampal’s hattrick and Sharmila Devi’s goals were enough to hand Haryana a 4-0 win over Odisha. | Photo Credit: PTI



Captain Rani Rampal’s hat-trick powered Haryana to its second straight win in women’s hockey event of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand stadium here on Monday.



