Field Hockey Canada community mourns the loss of Ehsan Ali

Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
Player, coach and mentor to many, passes away at 62



The family of Ehsan Ali of Toronto is saddened to announce his passing on September 30 at the age of 62 years. He will be dearly missed by his wife and best friend of 38 years, Beth; children Adam (Brittany), Sara (Michael) and grandson Ayden; mother Rafia, mother in-law Joyce; uncle Akhtar; siblings Intikhab (Ryan), Aftab (Henna), Sahaira (Talat), Akbar (Ambreen), Irshad (Seemi), his many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and numerous friends. He will also be remembered by his colleagues at M CAN Mortgage and was proud to be a member of that team.

 

